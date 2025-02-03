Beaphar Anti Ringworm Small Animals Spray 50ml

Beaphar Anti Ringworm Spray is an effective, veterinary strength medicine containing miconazole to treat ringworm and fungal skin infections on small animals.

Symptoms of fungal skin infections include incomplete moulting, skin discolouration and hair loss leaving rough areas of skin. Beaphar Anti Ringworm Spray is ideal for use at any time of year.

Suitable for rabbits, guinea pigs and rats weighing more than 200g.

IMPORTANT: DO NOT USE ON ANIMALS WEIGHING LESS THAN 200g AS THIS COULD RESULT IN OVERDOSING.

We recommend treating all the animals in the cage or hutch at the same time.

Key Features:

For the treatment of ringworm and other fungal skin infections

Contains vet strength miconazole

Easy-to-use spray

Suitable for rabbits, guinea pigs and rats weighing more than 200g

UK veterinary medicine