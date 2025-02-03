Beaphar Anti-Mite Reptile Spray 50ml

Beaphar Mite Spray is a veterinary strength medicine containing ivermectin. Kills a wide range of ticks and mites, including snake mites, red mites and other subcutaneous mites.

Suitable for reptiles and amphibians weighing more than 80g.

We recommend treating all the pets in the vivarium at the same time, and treating the environment with a suitable insecticide.

IMPORTANT: DO NOT USE ON TURTLES, TORTOISES, INDIGO SNAKES OR SKINKS.

Key Features:

Kills a wide range of ticks and mites, including snake mites and red mites

Contains vet strength ivermectin

Easy-to-use spray

Suitable for reptiles and amphibians weighing more than 80g

UK veterinary medicine