Beaphar Multi-Wormer Tablets for Cats (>0.6kg)

Beaphar Multi Wormer for Cats is a traditional three-week treatment for roundworm and tapeworm infestations in cats.Containing two different types of tablet, piperazine citrate and dichlorophen, to be given over a three week period. Suitable for cats from 6 months of age and weighing more than 0.6kg. It can also be given to nursing queens.Key Features:Kills roundworms and tapewormsThree week treatmentSuitable for cats from 6 months of ageEach pack contains sufficient tablets to treat a 5kg cat over the three week courseUK authorised veterinary medicine
