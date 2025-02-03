Beaphar Multi-Wormer Tablets for Cats (>0.6kg)

Beaphar Multi Wormer for Cats is a traditional three-week treatment for roundworm and tapeworm infestations in cats. Containing two different types of tablet, piperazine citrate and dichlorophen, to be given over a three week period. Suitable for cats from 6 months of age and weighing more than 0.6kg. It can also be given to nursing queens. Key Features: Kills roundworms and tapeworms Three week treatment Suitable for cats from 6 months of age Each pack contains sufficient tablets to treat a 5kg cat over the three week course UK authorised veterinary medicine

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)