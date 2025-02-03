Beaphar Insecticidal Bird Spray 150ml

Beaphar Insecticidal Bird Spray is a veterinary strength medicine containing permethrin to control common external parasites on birds. One bottle of Beaphar Insecticidal Bird Spray contains sufficient product to treat up to 50 birds.

Beaphar Insecticidal Bird Spray is easy-to-use and suitable for cage and aviary birds.

We recommend treating all birds in the cage or aviary at the same time, and treating the environment with a suitable insecticide.

Key Features:

For the control of common external bird parasites

Contains vet strength permethrin

Easy-to-use insecticidal spray for birds

Suitable for cage and aviary birds

UK veterinary medicine