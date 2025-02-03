Marketplace.
Beaphar Herbal Calming Cats & Dogs Tablets – 20 Tabs

Beaphar Herbal Calming Cats & Dogs Tablets – 20 Tabs

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.09

£10.09/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Beaphar Herbal Calming Cats & Dogs Tablets – 20 Tabs
Beaphar Calming Tablets are a natural way to help your pet feel calmer and happier.Made from a soothing blend of natural plant extracts, rosemary, lime tree blossom and hop flowers, these tablets promote a calming effect without causing drowsiness.Perfect for use during firework and the party season, or other stressful situations.Suitable for all breeds of cat and dog.Key Features:Tasty herbal-based calming tabletsA soothing blend of natural plant extracts: the tablets contain rosemary, lime tree blossom, hop flowers, and melissaHelps alleviate problem behaviour: such as excessive barking/meowing and destruction/scratchingPerfect for fireworks, thunderstorms, or other stressful situationsNon-drowsy
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here