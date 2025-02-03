Beaphar Herbal Calming Cats & Dogs Tablets – 20 Tabs

Beaphar Calming Tablets are a natural way to help your pet feel calmer and happier.

Made from a soothing blend of natural plant extracts, rosemary, lime tree blossom and hop flowers, these tablets promote a calming effect without causing drowsiness.

Perfect for use during firework and the party season, or other stressful situations.

Suitable for all breeds of cat and dog.

Key Features:

Tasty herbal-based calming tablets

A soothing blend of natural plant extracts: the tablets contain rosemary, lime tree blossom, hop flowers, and melissa

Helps alleviate problem behaviour: such as excessive barking/meowing and destruction/scratching

Perfect for fireworks, thunderstorms, or other stressful situations

Non-drowsy