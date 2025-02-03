Marketplace.
Beaphar Anti-Mange Rabbits & Guinea Pigs Spray 75ml

Beaphar Anti-Mange Rabbits & Guinea Pigs Spray 75ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Beaphar Anti-Mange Rabbits & Guinea Pigs Spray 75ml
Beaphar Anti-Mange is an effective, veterinary strength medicine containing ivermectin to prevent and treat mange mite infestations on rabbits, guinea pigs and rats.The first signs of a mange mite infestation are severe itching and hair loss. Continuous scratching can cause your pet’s skin to become red and inflamed, leading to skin infections. Beaphar Anti Mange is ideal for use at any time of year as a preventative measure or to treat an active infestation.Suitable for rabbits and guinea pigs from 4 weeks of age, and rats.We recommend treating all the animals in the cage or hutch at the same time, and treating the environment with a suitable insecticide.Key Features:For the treatment and prevention of mangeContains vet strength ivermectinEasy-to-use spraySuitable for rabbits, guinea pigs and ratsUK veterinary medicine
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here