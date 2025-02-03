Beaphar Anti-Mange Rabbits & Guinea Pigs Spray 75ml

Beaphar Anti-Mange is an effective, veterinary strength medicine containing ivermectin to prevent and treat mange mite infestations on rabbits, guinea pigs and rats.

The first signs of a mange mite infestation are severe itching and hair loss. Continuous scratching can cause your pet’s skin to become red and inflamed, leading to skin infections. Beaphar Anti Mange is ideal for use at any time of year as a preventative measure or to treat an active infestation.

Suitable for rabbits and guinea pigs from 4 weeks of age, and rats.

We recommend treating all the animals in the cage or hutch at the same time, and treating the environment with a suitable insecticide.

Key Features:

For the treatment and prevention of mange

Contains vet strength ivermectin

Easy-to-use spray

Suitable for rabbits, guinea pigs and rats

UK veterinary medicine