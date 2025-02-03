Beaphar Multi-Vitamin Bird Liquid 20ml

Beaphar Multi-Vit for Birds is a highly palatable, easy-to-use liquid vitamin supplement for cage and aviary birds, pigeons and small poultry. Beaphar Multi-Vit for Birds contains 12 vitamins, including Vitamin A.

Beaphar Multi-Vit for Birds will help to increase your bird’s vitality and keep them in peak condition. In addition, Beaphar Multi-Vit for Birds promotes a rapid and complete moult, helping to prevent feather plucking, and is ideal for songbirds to encourage their beautiful singing performance.

Key Features:

Liquid, multi-vitamin supplement to help to improve or maintain condition

Contains 12 vitamins, including Vitamin A

Easy-to-use, simply mix into food

Promotes rapid and complete moulting

Suitable for cage and aviary birds, pigeons and small poultry