Style Girlz Unicorn Nail Varnish Sets For Girls

GORGEOUS UNICORN NAIL VARNISH SET FOR GIRLS - Includes 20 child-safe, peel-off nail polish colours in glitzy unicorn vanity case

SAFE FOR KIDS, PEACE OF MIND FOR PARENTS - Looks and feels like real nail polish but each bottle contains child safe, solvent free nail polish which easily peels off. Fully tested and compliant with all UK and EU toy safety standards for children

UNICORN VANITY CASE WITH GIRLS MAKE UP - The premium gold glitter vanity case opens up to reveal 20 nail polish bottles, each with their own individual space

GREAT SELECTION OF COOL COLOURS - Which colour will you choose next? Includes 12 solid and 8 glitter nail varnish colours

INCLUDES OTHER ACCESSORIES - Includes everything girls need to glam up their nails. Also includes glitzy pink nail files, toe separators and integrated mirror

Ingredients:

AQUA, PVP, TRIETHANOLAMINE, PHENOXYETHANOL, SODIUM BENZOATE, PARFUM, PIGMENT, CERESIN, HYDROGENATED POLYISOBUTENE, CERA MICROCRISTALLINA, COPERNICIA CERIFERA CERA, GLYCERYL