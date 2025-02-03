Style Girlz Unicorn Musical Jewellery Box Set With Unicorn Jewellery Bracelet

UNICORN MUSICAL JEWELLERY BOX FOR GIRLS - The girls perfect jewellery box to store their precious treasures. With a spacious interior and soft flocked lining, it's the perfect place for girls to store their jewellery and keepsakes.

WHAT'S INSIDE OUR UNICORN JEWELLERY BOX? - Because we know girls love unicorns, we've included a FREE beautiful Unicorn Charm Bracelet to match the jewellery box. Our jewellery box features one large compartment, gold clasp and a heart shaped mirror.

OVER THE RAINBOW MUSIC - The musical jewellery box plays the soothing tune of 'Over The Rainbow' when it is opened. As the music plays, the unicorn looks enchanting as it spins to the tune

UNICORNS & RAINBOWS - Our unique illustrations have been hand designed by our Italian artist who specialises in children's artwork. The design and colours are complimented with gold foil touches to make it feel extra special, the perfect accessory for any girls bedroom.

QUALITY PARENTS CAN TRUST - Crafted with a premium wood material and gold latch and handles, our jewellery boxes not only look great, but feel heavy and solid. All our childrens jewellery boxes are fully safety tested and comply to all UK and EU child's safety standards, we ensure your little ones are in safe hands.