Hugglepets Dog Cage Crate with Metal Tray - X-Small Black

Our higher quality product surely guarantee's to keep your dog safe no matter if you use it at home or in the car! This Dog Cage also comes in a variety of sizes to fit all types and sizes of dogs! Strong metal tray, easily slides out of the cage for easy cleaning and maintenance. All cages also come with a free Detachable Black Carry Handle as a gift, easily re-attached for portability. Our crates also come with strong metal trays which you can remove for cleaning. Dog Cage Dimensions: X-Small Dog Cage = (50 L x 30 W x 38 H cm) End Door: 22cm H x 22cm W Side Door: 19.5cm H x 22.5cm W All the crates fold flat for travel and storage. All crates have lockable doors, small and medium cages have 1 lock the larger cages having 2 locks on each door. Please note that although we use up to 4mm steel mesh wire, any dog ‘force-caged’, or stressed or under duress, may in extreme circumstances be able to cause damage to itself or the cage. No animal should be caged if suffering from anxiety or extreme stress as it is not kind, or helpful, when cage/crate training. Your dog should also be able to turn around in the crate, having enough room to move around. If you are using the crate for a puppy please also consider the puppy’s adult size when buying a crate. X-SMALL – Chihuahua and other small toy breeds This is a guide only and the size of your dog should surely be taken into consideration. Please note all sizes are correct there can be manufacturing tolerances a few mm.

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)