Marketplace.
Hugglepets Dog Cage Crate with Metal Tray - X-Small Black

Hugglepets Dog Cage Crate with Metal Tray - X-Small Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£17.95

£17.95/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Hugglepets Dog Cage Crate with Metal Tray - X-Small Black
Our higher quality product surely guarantee's to keep your dog safe no matter if you use it at home or in the car!This Dog Cage also comes in a variety of sizes to fit all types and sizes of dogs!Strong metal tray, easily slides out of the cage for easy cleaning and maintenance. All cages also come with a free Detachable Black Carry Handle as a gift, easily re-attached for portability.Our crates also come with strong metal trays which you can remove for cleaning.Dog Cage Dimensions: X-Small Dog Cage = (50 L x 30 W x 38 H cm)   End Door: 22cm H x 22cm W       Side Door: 19.5cm H x 22.5cm WAll the crates fold flat for travel and storage.All crates have lockable doors, small and medium cages have 1 lock the larger cages having 2 locks on each door.Please note that although we use up to 4mm steel mesh wire, any dog ‘force-caged’, or stressed or under duress, may in extreme circumstances be able to cause damage to itself or the cage.No animal should be caged if suffering from anxiety or extreme stress as it is not kind, or helpful, when cage/crate training.Your dog should also be able to turn around in the crate, having enough room to move around. If you are using the crate for a puppy please also consider the puppy’s adult size when buying a crate.X-SMALL – Chihuahua and other small toy breedsThis is a guide only and the size of your dog should surely be taken into consideration. Please note all sizes are correct there can be manufacturing tolerances a few mm.
Strong metal tray (Removable)Free Detachable Black Carry Handle as a giftFold flat for travel and storage
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here