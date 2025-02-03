HugglePets Sheepskin Washable Pet Bed Grey | XL

These sheepskin pet beds are made for our HugglePets cages so we cannot guarantee that they will fit other cages/crates.

In a lovely Dove Grey colour, the beds are cosy and soft also with thick deep edging.

Key Features & Benefits:

cosy and soft, pet beds thick deep edging

slip resistant backing

in a lovely dove grey colour

easily washed in washing machine on 30/40 (cool) degree wash

Colour: Dove Grey

Available Sizes:

X-Small - 470 x 320 x 75 mm

Small - 580 x 410 x 75 mm

Medium - 750 x 460 x 75 mm

Large - 910 x 560 x 75 mm

X-Large - 1060 x 690 x 75 mm

XX-Large - 1193 x 743 x 75 mm

