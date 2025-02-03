Catit Voyageur Cat Carrier - Small (Turquoise)

Durable, sturdy and safe cat carrier. Take your cat anywhere with the Catit Cat Carrier. Thanks to the convenient side latch system and top petting door, you can visit the vet or go on a trip in comfort. The Catit Cat Carrier is the ideal solution for your pet transportation needs. Perfect for transporting your pet by car, bus, train, or even by air. The side latch system makes it easy to assemble the cat carrier. A handy safety lock keeps the door in place. The Catit Carrier also meets airline regulations (if used with permanent screws/tie wraps). Please check your airline’s regulations before your flight. Key Features: Easy to assemble thanks to side latch system. Meets airline regulations. Skid-resistant bottom with collection gutter for urine or spilled cat food. Optimal air flow and ventilation keeps your cat comfortable while travelling. Features a top petting door, as well as a convenient food and water dish. Dimensions: Small: 48.3 (L) x 32.6 (W) x 28 (H) cm (19 x 12.8 x 11 in). The Small Catit Carrier is intended for cats with a maximum height of 24 cm (9.5 in).

