Catit Cabrio Cat Carrier - Blue-Grey

Get your feline friend from point A to B (struggle free!) with the Catit Cabrio. Thoughtfully constructed, the Catit Cabrio carrier was specifically engineered for cats and designed to keep them safe, comfortable and most importantly, secure while travelling. The conventional seatbelt ensures your pet's safety in any moving vehicle and the external access to the removable diner reduces the risk of your pet escaping. The skid-resistant textured floor will help prevent sliding during transport and keep your furry friend relaxed and in one spot. When hand-carried the integrated molded handle will help to reduce pet motion sickness and the added shoulder strap provides extra carrying comfort for the owner. Key Features: 360° accessible design with single-hand locking mechanism. Designed to be secured in vehicle with conventional seatbelt. External access to removable diner; reduces risk of pet escaping. Collection gutter molded into base for spilled food, water, urine. Skid-resistant textured floor helps prevent pet from sliding during transport. Integrated molded handle helps reduce pet motion sickness when hand-carried, includes shoulder strap. Converts into a cozy cat bed with direct access to food and water, perfect for on the go or stays at the vet. Complete ventilation. Dimensions: 51 (L) x 33 (W) x 35 (H) cm / (20 x 13 x 13.75 in).

360° accessible design with single-hand locking Complete ventilation Perfect for on the go or stays at the vet

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)