Marketplace.
image 1 of Catit Voyageur Cat Carrier - Medium (Blue-Grey)

Catit Voyageur Cat Carrier - Medium (Blue-Grey)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£29.49

£29.49/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Catit Voyageur Cat Carrier - Medium (Blue-Grey)
Durable, sturdy and safe cat carrier. Take your cat anywhere with the Catit Cat Carrier. Thanks to the convenient side latch system and top petting door, you can visit the vet or go on a trip in comfort. The Catit Cat Carrier is the ideal solution for your pet transportation needs. Perfect for transporting your pet by car, bus, train, or even by air. The side latch system makes it easy to assemble the cat carrier. A handy safety lock keeps the door in place. The Catit Carrier also meets airline regulations (if used with permanent screws/tie wraps). Please check your airline’s regulations before your flight. Key Features: Easy to assemble thanks to side latch system. Meets airline regulations. Skid-resistant bottom with collection gutter for urine or spilled cat food. Optimal air flow and ventilation keeps your cat comfortable while travelling. Features a top petting door, as well as a convenient food and water dish. Dimensions: Medium: 56.5 (L) x 37.6 (W) x 30.8 (H) cm (22 x 14.8 x 12 in). The Medium Catit Carrier for cats with a maximum height of 27 cm (10.5 in).
Easy to assemble thanks to side latch systemOptimal ventilation & air flowMeets airline regulations
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here