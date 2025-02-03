Catit Catnip Cat Bubbles 142ml (5oz)

Boost your cat's playtime with our premium catnip range. Treat yourself and your cat with the Catit Catnip Bubbles.

It'll be hard to tell who’s having more fun, you blowing the bubbles your cat popping them.

Catnip (Nepeta cataria) is a natural herb that attracts and stimulates cats, causing active, playful behaviours and overt signs of happiness and relaxation.

About 65% of cats respond to Catnip, the degree of sensitivity varying between individuals. If your cat likes Catnip, they will start showing it when they are a couple of months old.

Key Features & Benefits:

Have fun watching your cat pop the bubbles

Excites and stimulates cats to play

Helps to relieve stress and anxiety in cats

Tool to train your cat to play/scratch in places you want them to

Can be applied on any toy or surface

Size: 142ml