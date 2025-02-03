Catit Play Spinning Bee Cat Toy

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

An interactive cat toy that spins crazily and sends out laser beams getting your cat to play. The Tumbler Bee also allows you to insert your cat's favourite treats and the ball will dispense them during play. The colourful bee accessory can be replaced. Once you press the button, the cat toy spins crazily and sends out laser beams, encouraging your cat to interactive with it. This toy uses replaceable batteries (not included). Key Features: Bright and eye-catching design. Battery operated interactive cat toy. Spins crazily. Sends out laser beams. Dispenses cat treats. Replaceable batteries (AA) not included. Dimensions: 10cm x 13cm x 21cm (LxWxH).

