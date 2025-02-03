Marketplace.
Catit Play Spinning Bee Cat Toy

An interactive cat toy that spins crazily and sends out laser beams getting your cat to play. The Tumbler Bee also allows you to insert your cat's favourite treats and the ball will dispense them during play. The colourful bee accessory can be replaced. Once you press the button, the cat toy spins crazily and sends out laser beams, encouraging your cat to interactive with it. This toy uses replaceable batteries (not included). Key Features: Bright and eye-catching design. Battery operated interactive cat toy. Spins crazily. Sends out laser beams. Dispenses cat treats. Replaceable batteries (AA) not included. Dimensions: 10cm x 13cm x 21cm (LxWxH).
Spins crazilySends out laser beamsDrops treats
