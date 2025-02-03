Catit Mini Flower Cat Drinking Fountain 1.5L

Keep your small cat or kitten hydrated with our Mini Flower Fountain. Perfect for cat owners who don’t want to refill the water bowl every day. You can also clean every component with water and natural soap. Always make sure to rinse thoroughly after cleaning. Key Features: Easily accessible for kittens and small cats. 3 water flow settings for picky drinkers. Fresh flowing water which cats naturally prefer to standing water. Filter to help prevent urinary tract infection. Easy to disassemble and clean. Small energy-efficient pump. Holds 1,5 L (50,7 fl oz) of water. Made of BPA-free materials. Drinking regularly is important for your cat’s health as it helps ensure proper kidney function and also helps prevent crystal formation that can lead to urinary tract diseases. Cat's prefer fresh, flowing water. The Catit Mini Flower Fountain has 3 different settings: a gentle water flow, a bubbling top or calm streams and also includes a dual action filter pad. Dimensions: 18cm x 19cm x 8.4cm (LxWxH).

3 water flow settings Includes dual action filter pad Low-voltage pump

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)