Catit Senses Cat Grass Planter

The new and improved Grass Planter features a deeper bowl that is capable of holding the perfect amount of vermiculite. It also features added drainage holes to help prevent overwatering. Key Features: Low and stable design with special grid cover to prevent knock-overs and digging. For use with the Catit Cat Grass Kit (#43162). Cat Grass stimulates a cat's digestion and helps prevent hairball build-up. Healthy alternative to houseplants, which are often toxic. Made of BPA-free materials. Dimensions: 37cm x 37cm x 6.6cm (LxWxH).

