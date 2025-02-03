Catit Cat White Double Diner - 2 Dishes - 1 x 350 ml (11.8 fl oz) and 1 x 160 ml (5.4 fl oz)

The multi-purpose Double Diner for cats can be used for either food, water or a combination of each.

Attractive, accent-coloured outer dish blends with any home decor and the stainless steel inserts remove for easy cleaning.

Key Features:

Plastic diner with stainless steel dish inserts

Inserts remove for easy cleaning

Dishwasher safe

2 Dishes - 1 x 350 ml (11.8 fl oz) and 1 x 160 ml (5.4 fl oz)