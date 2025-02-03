Catit Triple Action Cat Drinking Fountain Replacement Filter - 5 Pack

Effective triple action water filter for the Catit Flower Fountains.

These authentic Catit Triple Action Fountain Filters provide three-in-one filtration so your cat can enjoy clean and odour-free drinking water, directly from their Catit Flower Fountain.

Key Features:

Active Carbon removes odours and impurities

Ion exchange resin softens tap water to help prevent urinary tract disease

Mesh filters out hair, sediment and debris

Not designed to cure any disease or illness, however, the more dilute urine is (a hydrated cat!), the less likely minerals can clump together to form crystals and stones and UTI’s.

3 different components for clean water:

Removes odours caused by bacteria and chlorine which cats are sensitive to.

Softens tap water to help prevent urinary tract infections, which is also a common health issue for cats.

Filters out hair, sediment and debris, so water is always fresh!

Keeping your cat healthy and free from Urinary Tract Infections:

Removes magnesium and calcium from tap water. These minerals can accumulate in your pet’s lower urinary tract and lead to urinary tract infections, a common health issue for cats.

Guaranteed to safely and optimally purify your cat’s drinking water for approximately 30 days. After that time, filtration effects will start to gradually decrease and bacteria may start to form within the fountain reservoir.

Replace your Catit Triple Action Filter every month, or sooner, if the filter is visibly saturated.