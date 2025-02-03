Catit Cat Drinking Fountain Cleaning Set

Cleaning Brush and Sponge. Two-piece maintenance set for Catit drinking fountains. The set contains a hard bristle brush with fine tip for accessing small areas and also a flower-shaped cleaning sponge with dual textures and a wavy surface. This makes cleaning your fountain much, much easier - the brush especially is well designed with a plastic coating on the tip (so no scratching up the bottom of anything). Key Features: Cleaning brush and sponge Two-piece maintenance set for Catit drinking fountains Hard bristle brush with fine tip for accessing small areas Flower-shaped cleaning sponge with dual textures and a wavy surface You can use with the following Catit fountains: Catit 2.0 Mini Flower Fountain 1.5 L, Catit 2.0 Flower Fountain 3 L and the Catit Fresh & Clear Water Fountain 2 L. This product is very handy to clean them with.

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)