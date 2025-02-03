Catit Dual Action Cat Drinking Fountain Replacement Filter - 2 Pack

Replacement filters for the Catit Fresh & Clear stainless steel water fountain.

The filter's foam collects any sediment and debris in the water of your fountain. The extra activated carbon also reduces any odours or impurities found in tap water requiring less filter changes.

The Catit Fresh & Clear premium replacement filters can be used with any Catit water fountains.

Key Features:

Dual action filter for clean water

Active Carbon removes odours and impurities

Mesh collects large particles and debris