Catit Mini Flower Cat Drinking Fountain Replacement Filter - 3 Pack

Mini Fountain Replacement Filters.

Optimised for use with the Catit Mini Flower Fountain, this unique filter pad conveniently purifies your cat’s drinking water, keeping it nice and crisp.

Key Features:

Set of 3 filters compatible with the Catit Mini Flower Fountain

Activated carbon helps reduce odours and absorbs impurities

Mesh collects large particles and debris