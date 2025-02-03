Trixie Nesting Material 50g

These sharpie, cotton fibres are usable for nest building material for birds, hamsters, mice and also other small pets.

Made from 100% natural materials and can easily be took out of the pods by the pet.

Key Features:

Made of 100 % natural materials

Sharpie, cotton fibres

Ideal for making nests

Digestible cotton can be easily taken out of the pods by the pet

For birds, hamsters, mice and other small pets

Weight: 50 g.

Rabbits and small rodents also need retreat options for resting and hiding.

We attach the highest value to your pet’s health. Our natural living items are made from coniferous woods without resin canals because resin is poisonous for animals. The woods we use do not exude resin and are dried extensively before processing. The glue we use is also non-toxic for animals and consists of a rubber mix or a cellulose mix.