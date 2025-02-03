Catit PIXI Smart 6 Meal Cat Feeder Replacement Ice Pack (2pk)

Reusable ice packs for Catit PIXI Smart 6-meal Feeder. Insert the Catit PIXI Ice Packs in the designated space underneath the feeding tray of the Catit PIXI Smart 6-meal Feeder. Doing so will help keep the cat food inside fresh and cool for longer. Please ensure not to put the feeder down on top of heated flooring when using ice packs. Key Features: Includes 2 ice packs Helps keep your cat's meals cool and fresh for longer Freeze before use Compatible with Catit PIXI Smart 6-meal Feeder

