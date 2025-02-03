Marketplace.
image 1 of Catit PIXI Smart 6 Meal Cat Feeder Replacement Ice Pack (2pk)

Catit PIXI Smart 6 Meal Cat Feeder Replacement Ice Pack (2pk)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.49

£10.49/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Catit PIXI Smart 6 Meal Cat Feeder Replacement Ice Pack (2pk)
Reusable ice packs for Catit PIXI Smart 6-meal Feeder.Insert the Catit PIXI Ice Packs in the designated space underneath the feeding tray of the Catit PIXI Smart 6-meal Feeder. Doing so will help keep the cat food inside fresh and cool for longer. Please ensure not to put the feeder down on top of heated flooring when using ice packs.Key Features:Includes 2 ice packsHelps keep your cat's meals cool and fresh for longerFreeze before useCompatible with Catit PIXI Smart 6-meal Feeder
Includes 2 ice packsHelps keep cat's meals cool & fresh for longerCompatible with Catit PIXI Smart 6-meal Feeder
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here