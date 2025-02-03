Catit Design Senses Catnip Cat Spray - 90 mL (3 fl oz)

Catit catnip spray is a concentrated extract of pure Canadian catnip that is feline fun.....guaranteed! Simply spray once and coat your cat's toys, scratching posts and play zones to encourage them to play and scratch in these areas and teach them to keep their claws away from your home furniture. Key Features: Apply where you want your cat to play or scratch Great on cat toys, scratching posts and fabrics Purrfect for adding to our Catit Wellness Center, Groovy Fish and Vesper Cat Furniture Size: 90 ml Did you know that only two-thirds of domestic cats respond to catnip? This completely natural herb contains a type of oil that helps cats to relax and seek more attention from being in a "happy place". Our Catit catnip range is a cat-tastic way to help naturally stimulate your kitty to unwind and be more playful (on their own and may help you to bond).

Apply where you want your cat to play or scratch Great on cat toys, scratching posts & fabrics Concentrated extract of pure Canadian catnip

