Trixie Cat Collar Magnet

Compatible with our electromagnetic 4-way cat door (item 3851 and 3869).

Simply attach this lightweight device to your pet's collar. When your pet nears the electromagnetic 4-way cat door, the collar magnet will send a signal to the door flap allowing it to automatically open.

For use with Trixie electromagnetic 4-way cat flap item 3851 and 3869

To be attached to the collar

The system prevents unwanted cats and also other animals from accessing your home.

In or out? Cats often change their minds several times a day about where they want to be. You do not feel like opening the door for your pet all the time? Use one of our cat flap doors. Which cats can come in and go out can be regulated with carious systems.