Marketplace.
Trixie Cat Collar Magnet

Trixie Cat Collar Magnet

No ratings yet

Write a review

£4.89

£4.89/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Trixie Cat Collar Magnet
Compatible with our electromagnetic 4-way cat door (item 3851 and 3869).Simply attach this lightweight device to your pet's collar. When your pet nears the electromagnetic 4-way cat door, the collar magnet will send a signal to the door flap allowing it to automatically open.Key Features:For use with Trixie electromagnetic 4-way cat flap item 3851 and 3869To be attached to the collarEasily attaches to your cats collarThe system prevents unwanted cats and also other animals from accessing your home.In or out? Cats often change their minds several times a day about where they want to be. You do not feel like opening the door for your pet all the time? Use one of our cat flap doors. Which cats can come in and go out can be regulated with carious systems.
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here