Marketplace.
image 1 of Artworx 72 Felt Tip Pen Set For Kids - Including Storage Tub

Artworx 72 Felt Tip Pen Set For Kids - Including Storage Tub

No ratings yet

Write a review

£18.99

£18.99/each

Sold and sent by netpricedirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Artworx 72 Felt Tip Pen Set For Kids - Including Storage Tub
UNIQUE EASY ACCESS STORAGE - Kids felt tip pens set with open top storage box for neat & tidy storage. Easily choose your next colour!CREATE THICK OR THIN LINES - Durable conical tips allows for thin lines from the nib point and thicker lines when the colouring pen is held at an angle100% KID SAFE & WASHABLE - Non-toxic and easy washable from clothes or skin make them a perfect choice for childrenDELUXE FELT TIP PEN SET - Includes 72 long lasting colour marker pens, each with a different colour shadeSUITABLE FOR CHILDREN OF ALL AGES - Perfect for kids school projects, doodling and all-round colouring fun!
Sold by netpricedirect (Hyde's Toys & Gifts Ltd.)

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here