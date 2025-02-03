Trixie Natural Living Climbing Wall

Made from natural wood with a ladder that you can hang for your small pets enjoyment!

The Natural Living products for rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, and other small animals are made of sturdy wood.

For e.g.: Hamsters, Mice

Key Features:

Natural wood

With ladder

Hanging

Measurements: 16 x 20 cm

We attach the highest value to your pet's health. For this reason, our Natural Living items are made of coniferous woods without resin canals. Resin is poisonous for animals. The woods we use do not exude resin and dried extensively before processing as well. The glue we use is also non-toxic for animals and consists of a rubber mix or a cellulose mix.

A varied small animal enclosure needs elements that allow the pets to climb, cuddle or hide. When equipping an enclosure or cage, the natural instincts of rabbits, guinea pigs and other small rodents need to meet as well as their preferences.