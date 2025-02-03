Trixie Small Animal Indoor Play Pen Run

This Small Animal Play Pen Run is ideal for indoor use.

Offers small animals enough space for moving and playing, without any risk of nibbling at furniture, cable or any other objects.

Assemble and dismantle easily. You can also extend with further enclosures.

The bars are varnished in a variety of colours.

Key Features:

8 elements of 34 x 23 cm

Expandable with additional runs

Metal, varnished

For e.g.: mice, hamsters

Measurements: 86 x 23 cm (Bar spacing: horizontal: 2,5 mm/vertical: 1,9 mm)

There are enclosures for small animals for indoors and outdoors. They offer the pets a protected area where they can move around.