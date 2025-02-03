Marketplace.
Trixie Catch the Balls

Trixie Catch the Balls

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.07

£12.07/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Trixie Catch the Balls
Provide your cat hours of fun! Plastic tower with balls on different levels.Features four colourful levels, all with a brightly coloured ball that your cat can bat at and play with.You can also remove the balls or add additional balls in the toy.Additional balls can also be used, e.g. item nos. 4109, 4521 and 45567.Key Features:PlasticWith balls on different levelsYou can remove ballsYou can use additional balls, e.g. item nos. 4109, 4521 and 45567Measurements:  25 x 13 cmHeight: 13 cm
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here