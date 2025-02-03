Trixie Catch the Balls

Provide your cat hours of fun! Plastic tower with balls on different levels.

Features four colourful levels, all with a brightly coloured ball that your cat can bat at and play with.

You can also remove the balls or add additional balls in the toy.

Additional balls can also be used, e.g. item nos. 4109, 4521 and 45567.

Key Features:

Plastic

With balls on different levels

You can remove balls

You can use additional balls, e.g. item nos. 4109, 4521 and 45567

Measurements: 25 x 13 cm

Height: 13 cm