Trixie Dog Activity Snack Roll

Provide your pooch with hours of fun and excitement.

The Dog Activity Snack Roll can keep a dog happy and occupied for a long time. Simply fill treats into it, and rods on the inside control the release rate.

Snacks fall out from the rolling motion with removable rods to then regulate the treat output.

Key Features:

Plastic core with quiet-running rubber coating

3 removable rods to regulate the amount of treats released

You can also screw open

Plastic/TPR

Measurements: 6/ 5 x 14 cm

Height: 13 cm