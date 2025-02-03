Trixie Knotted Playing Rope

Soft and cuddly or tough and robust? TRIXIE dog toys have something to offer for each style of play.

This cotton mix rope toy with knots is perfect for exciting games of tug or fetch with your dog! The material of the toy surely promotes dental hygiene.

Our dog toys for chewing also clean the gums and teeth in the process.

Key Features:

Cotton mix

Rope with knots

Perfect for games of tug or fetch

Also promotes dental hygiene

Measurements: 31 cm