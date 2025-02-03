Marketplace.
Trixie Knotted Playing Rope

Trixie Knotted Playing Rope

No ratings yet

Write a review

£6.69

£6.69/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Trixie Knotted Playing Rope
Soft and cuddly or tough and robust? TRIXIE dog toys have something to offer for each style of play.This cotton mix rope toy with knots is perfect for exciting games of tug or fetch with your dog! The material of the toy surely promotes dental hygiene.Our dog toys for chewing also clean the gums and teeth in the process.Key Features:Cotton mixRope with knotsPerfect for games of tug or fetchAlso promotes dental hygieneMeasurements: 31 cm
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here