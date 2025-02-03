Trixie Natural Living Play & Burrow Tower

We attach the highest value to your pet's health. For this reason, our Natural Living items are made of coniferous woods without resin canals.

Resin is poisonous for animals. The woods we use do not exude resin and also dried extensively before processing as well.

The glue we use is also non-toxic for animals and consists of a rubber mix or a cellulose mix.

Key Features:

With two entrances

Rim prevents your pet from throwing the sawdust out

Acrylic glass pane for observing the animals

Bark wood

For e.g.: Hamsters

Measurements: 25 x 24 x 20 cm

Height: 24 cm