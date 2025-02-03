Trixie Natural Living Water Bottle Holder

Natural Living water bottle holder made from natural wood for free-standing placement of drinking bottles.

The bottle’s that will fit this holder:#6052, 6059, 6053, 6060, 6054, 6065, 6050, 6040

We attach the highest value to your pet's health.

For this reason, our Natural Living items are made of coniferous woods without resin canals. Resin is poisonous for animals.

The woods we use do not exude resin and dried extensively before processing as well. The glue we use is also non-toxic for animals and consists of a rubber mix or a cellulose mix.

Measurements: 18 x 30 cm