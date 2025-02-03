Marketplace.
Trixie PURE NATURE Tube Tunnel & Hay

Trixie PURE NATURE Tube Tunnel & Hay

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Trixie PURE NATURE Tube Tunnel & Hay
This tunnel tube is filled with treats such as peas, carrots and hay.Therefore this PURE NATURE tube tunnel is exactly the right thing for your hamster, rabbit or mouse.Suitable for: Mice and HamstersKey Features:Natural woodFor mice and hamstersWith hibiscus blossoms, carrot and peaMeasurements: 6.5 × 20 cm
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here