Trixie PURE NATURE Tube Tunnel & Hay

This tunnel tube is filled with treats such as peas, carrots and hay.

Therefore this PURE NATURE tube tunnel is exactly the right thing for your hamster, rabbit or mouse.

Suitable for: Mice and Hamsters

Key Features:

Natural wood

For mice and hamsters

With hibiscus blossoms, carrot and pea

Measurements: 6.5 × 20 cm