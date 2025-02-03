Marketplace.
Trixie Long-Haired Plush/Suede Radiator Cat Bed

Trixie Long-Haired Plush/Suede Radiator Cat Bed

No ratings yet

Write a review

£26.99

£26.99/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Trixie Long-Haired Plush/Suede Radiator Cat Bed
This comfy fleece bed on a stable metal frame fits most standard radiators.It is surely a great place for a kitty to sleep and perch, right next to a warm radiator. Also finished with a long haired plush/suede look cover.Key Features:Long-haired plush/suede look coverPolyester coverStable metal frame also with adjustable holding deviceFor all conventional radiatorsColour: Cream / BrownSize: 45 x 26 x 31 cmEvery cat loves a cuddly place. If you do not want this to be your sofa or another piece of furniture, offer the cat her own place to lie on.
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here