Trixie Spiral Bird Fat Ball Feeder

Metal powder coated fat ball feeder in the shape of a spiral with a bird on top. Key Features: For up to 2 fat balls Various colours Metal, powder coated Colour: Red or Green Please note 1 colour will be sent out at random but if you require a specific one then please leave us a message at checkout and we will try our best to accommodate your request depending on what we have available. If you receive different to which you requested this would mean then we do not have the available stock to fulfill your request. Measurements: 7 x 35 cm

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)