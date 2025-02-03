Marketplace.
Trixie Spiral Bird Fat Ball Feeder

Trixie Spiral Bird Fat Ball Feeder

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.49

£8.49/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Trixie Spiral Bird Fat Ball Feeder
Metal powder coated fat ball feeder in the shape of a spiral with a bird on top.Key Features:For up to 2 fat ballsVarious coloursMetal, powder coatedColour: Red or GreenPlease note 1 colour will be sent out at random but if you require a specific one then please leave us a message at checkout and we will try our best to accommodate your request depending on what we have available.If you receive different to which you requested this would mean then we do not have the available stock to fulfill your request.Measurements: 7 x 35 cm
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here