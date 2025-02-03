Trixie Natural Living Feed Tree

Made from natural wood, this living feed tree creates an animal friendly living space.

This Trixie Natural Living Feed Tree helps to protect your small animals food against faeces and urine.

You can also use for adding vegetables, branches etc.

Exercise appropriate for the species and mental challenge which can also be used for daily feeding.

Key Features:

Natural wood

For adding vegetables, branches etc.

Exercise appropriate for the species and mental challenge

Can also be used for daily feeding

Protects food against faeces and urine

Creates an animal-friendly living space

Measurements: 25 x 36 cm.

For e.g.: Rabbits and Guinea pigs

We attach the highest value to your pet’s health. For this reason, our Natural Living items are made of coniferous woods without resin canals. Resin is poisonous for animals.

The woods we use do not exude resin and dried extensively before processing as well. The glue we use is also non-toxic for animals and consists of a rubber mix or a cellulose mix.

Rabbits and small rodents need retreat options for resting and hiding.