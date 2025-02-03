Trixie Igloo with Cooling Plate

Supports regulation of body temperature.

This ceramic base can be placed in the fridge before use for additional cooling, bottom plate varnished.

Key Features:

Place in the fridge before use for additional cooling

Removable base

Ceramic, bottom plate varnished

Compliant with animal welfare under Section 18 (AT)

Measurements: 13 x 9 x 15 cm, for e.g.: mice, hamsters