Trixie Midi-Capri Transport Box

Midi-Capri is a transport box for rabbits and guinea pigs that opens at the top. Features air vents, carrying handle and shoulder strap.

Key Features:

Can be opened at the top

With handle and shoulder strap

Lying mat available separately (No. 62800)

Plastic

Colour: light grey/turquoise

Measurements: 44 x 33 x 32 cm, up to: 5 kg

Small rodents and rabbits can safely be transported to the vet, on holiday or on other trips in suitable transport boxes.