Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Sand baths are fantastic for improving your pets claws, body and coat.

The Trixie Sand Bath offers your small pet a sheltered area to take a sand bath in.

The Trixie Sand Bath offers your small pet a sheltered area to take a sand bath in. Sand baths are fantastic for improving your pets claws, body and coat. Key Features & Benefits: Ideal for Degus, Chinchillas and other similar sized animals Plastic Sand not included Helps reduce stress Creates an Animal-friendly Living Space Measurements: 27 × 18 × 16 cm

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.