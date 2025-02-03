Trixie Natural Living playground - 35 × 27 × 30 cm

A great toy which provides your parakeet with a selection of games and activities.

Your feathered friend can satisfy its curiosity, while developing its acrobatic talents at the same time.

The playground is easy to set up and contains a ladder, a cotton hoop, a climbing rope, and a landing place.

Made of natural wood, this bird playground is nontoxic and pet-friendly.

Key Features & Benefits:

Made of natural bark wood

Appropriate for bird keeping thanks to natural shape

Easy fittings

Quality design

Recommended by World Bird Park Walsrode

Please note: No toy is completely indestructible. As with any other product, please supervise your pet with this toy. Check the product regularly for damage, and replace the toy if it is damaged or missing any pieces to avoid potential injury to your pet.