Trixie Ceramic Bowl for Guinea Pigs

High-quality ceramic food bowl for small pets.

This bowl is not only super cute with guinea pig motifs, but it is also very convenient. Hygienic and easy to clean, you can use for dry food and snacks as well as fresh and green food.

The weight also stops the bowl from being thrown around the cage.

Key Features:

Dishwasher suitable

Easy to clean and maintain

Perfect for feeding your small pet

Made of strong ceramic material

Size: 250 ml/ 11 cm

Suitable for: Guinea Pigs

Please note: Colours vary. 1 will be sent out at random.