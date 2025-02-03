Marketplace.
Trixie Ceramic Bowl for Guinea Pigs

Trixie Ceramic Bowl for Guinea Pigs

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.09

£8.09/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Trixie Ceramic Bowl for Guinea Pigs
High-quality ceramic food bowl for small pets.This bowl is not only super cute with guinea pig motifs, but it is also very convenient. Hygienic and easy to clean, you can use for dry food and snacks as well as fresh and green food.The weight also stops the bowl from being thrown around the cage.Key Features:Dishwasher suitableEasy to clean and maintainPerfect for feeding your small petMade of strong ceramic materialSize: 250 ml/ 11 cmSuitable for: Guinea PigsPlease note: Colours vary. 1 will be sent out at random.
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here