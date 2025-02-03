Trixie Dog Pool - 70 x 12 cm

Pool for dogs made of scratch resistant plastic with sturdy wall construction. Lets dogs cool off on hot days.

In summer, the days get longer and hotter - we look forward to visiting the beach, the outdoor pool or the lake. As our dogs are not always allowed to come along, the pool for dogs offers our four-legged friends a refreshing alternative.

The paddling pool for dogs is set up in seconds. No annoying pumping up thanks to the handy folding function - the stable, reinforced side walls made of sturdy plastic simply set up and you can fill the pool with fresh water.

The material is very durable and withstands the sharp claws of our four-legged friends. The non-slip surface inside the pool protects the pet when jumping into the cool water.

Key Features:

Easy to set up and pack away without air pump

Stable wall structure (MDF)

Non-slip bottom inside the pool

Easy to empty with drain valve

Plastic/MDF