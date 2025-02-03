Trixie Dog Pool - 80 x 20 cm

Marketplace.
In summer, the days get longer and hotter - we look forward to visiting the beach, the outdoor pool or the lake. As our dogs are not always allowed to come along, the pool for dogs offers our four-legged friends a refreshing alternative.The paddling pool for dogs is set up in seconds. No annoying pumping up thanks to the handy folding function - the stable, reinforced side walls made of sturdy plastic are simply set up and the pool can be filled with fresh water.The material is very durable and withstands the sharp claws of our four-legged friends. The non-slip surface inside the pool protects the pet when jumping into the cool water.Key Features:Easy to set up and pack away without air pumpStable wall structure (MDF)Non-slip bottom inside the poolEasy to empty with drain valvePlastic/MDFWith an Aqua Toy you can give your four-legged friend extra fun - the toys float on the water surface and are thus a perfect addition to the dog swimming pool.
