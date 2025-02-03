Marketplace.
Trixie Simple'n'Clean Litter Tray Bags - M

Trixie Simple'n'Clean Litter Tray Bags - M

No ratings yet

Write a review

£5.09

£5.09/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Trixie Simple'n'Clean Litter Tray Bags - M
Bags for Cat litter trays - a clean & hygienic solution. Make the cleaning of the tray easier.Just put the bag into the litter tray and fill it with litter. When the litter has to be changed, simply take out the bag.Key Features:Clean and hygienicMake the litter tray fast and easy to cleanPrevent urine sediments and also unpleasant odours inside the litter trayProlong the life of your litter trayFor litter trays up to 37 × 48 cmContents: 10pcs
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here