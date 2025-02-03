Trixie Simple'n'Clean Litter Tray Bags - M

Bags for Cat litter trays - a clean & hygienic solution. Make the cleaning of the tray easier.

Just put the bag into the litter tray and fill it with litter. When the litter has to be changed, simply take out the bag.

Key Features:

Clean and hygienic

Make the litter tray fast and easy to clean

Prevent urine sediments and also unpleasant odours inside the litter tray

Prolong the life of your litter tray

For litter trays up to 37 × 48 cm

Contents: 10pcs