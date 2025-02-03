Trixie Disposable Female Dog Diapers - S-M (28 to 40 cm)

These highly absorbent Trixie Female Diapers contain wide adhesive fasteners on both sides and an elastic band at the waist and legs which enable it to fit to your dog perfectly.

Suitable for females in season, post operation, hygiene incontinence and for travelling.

The disposable Diapers also contain a tail opening for comfort.

Key Features:

Hygiene for incontinence, females in season and after operations

Good fit due to elastic band at waist and legs

With opening for tail

With wide adhesive fasteners on both sides

Content: 12 pcs.

Non-woven fabric (polyester)