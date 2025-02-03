Trixie Ceramic Bowls with Wooden Stand - 2 x 0.4 L

2 ceramic bowls with a stand; heavy stand made of varnished hardwood (rubberwood).

Bowl set is low noise and has a secure hold due to silicone bobbles between bowl and stand.

The ceramic feeding bowls are also dishwasher proof.

Key Features:

2 ceramic bowls with stand

Heavy stand made of varnished hardwood (rubberwood)

Low noise and secure hold due to silicone bobbles between bowl and stand

Non-slip due to rubber feet

Feed bowls dishwasher proof

Put the dog feed into the bowl!

Contents: 2 bowls with a stand

Measurements: 2 x 0.4 l / 13 x 13 cm / 36 x 7 x 19 cm

Height: 5 cm

Suitable for: Both dogs and cats