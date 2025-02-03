Marketplace.
Trixie Ceramic Bowls with Wooden Stand - 2 x 0.4 L

Trixie Ceramic Bowls with Wooden Stand - 2 x 0.4 L

No ratings yet

Write a review

£33.89

£33.89/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Trixie Ceramic Bowls with Wooden Stand - 2 x 0.4 L
2 ceramic bowls with a stand; heavy stand made of varnished hardwood (rubberwood).Bowl set is low noise and has a secure hold due to silicone bobbles between bowl and stand.The ceramic feeding bowls are also dishwasher proof.Key Features:2 ceramic bowls with standHeavy stand made of varnished hardwood (rubberwood)Low noise and secure hold due to silicone bobbles between bowl and standNon-slip due to rubber feetFeed bowls dishwasher proofPut the dog feed into the bowl!Contents: 2 bowls with a standMeasurements: 2 x 0.4 l / 13 x 13 cm / 36 x 7 x 19 cmHeight: 5 cmSuitable for: Both dogs and cats
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here