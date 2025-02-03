Marketplace.
Trixie Plastic Lid for Pet Food Tins - 2 pack

Trixie Plastic Lid for Pet Food Tins - 2 pack

Designed to fit over your pet's tinned food to help keep it fresh for longer!These tin covers are ideal as they wipe clean due to their plastic material.They help to prevent any risk of injuries, as they protect you from the sharp edges from many pet food cans.Key Features:Cover made of plasticEasy to clean for cansDiameter of 10.6 cm - 800 g cansKeeps food fresh longer no unpleasant odoursLess risk of injury with the original can cover
